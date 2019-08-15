Members of the Eko Boys’ High School, Lagos Old Boys’ Association 1980 set have constituted an interim Executive Committee.

The committee, which will run the affairs of the group till January next year, is made up of six members, namely:

President: EKORIAN Akinpelu Osuntoki

Vice President: EKORIAN Dele Babade

Secretary: EKORIAN Loveday Christian Nwankwonta

Treasurer: EKORIAN Adesanu Abiodun

Financial Secretary: EKORIAN Adebayo Bakare

Public Relations Officer: EKORIAN Mikail Adegoke Mumuni.

The President, Akinpelu Osuntoki, is a graduate of English Studies of the University of Ife, who subsequently obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Management from Thames Valley University, London and an MBA from the Open University Business School, UK.

Akinpelu has varied experience working with the British Civil Service and with private companies both in the UK and in Nigeria, including the Hayes Group and the Royal Mail Group in the UK and with ADC Airlines in Nigeria.

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Aanu Foundation, a Christian charitable organisation based in Lagos caring for senior citizens over 65 years old.

The Vice-President, Dr. Dele Babade, is an Abujapbased Dentist who is top official of the Health Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

Babade is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abuja.

The Secretary, Loveday Christian Nwankwonta, holds a Degree, Diploma and other professional Certificates.

He is a private businessman and deals in Airconditioners and Cooling Systems as well as Library Equipment/Furniture for Tertiary institutions.

Adesanu Abiodun, the Treasurer, is a Prince of the Royal House of Obantoko compound in Itoko, Abeokuta, Osun State.

He holds BSc (Hon) Mathematics Ife 1985, B.Th Accra Ghana 1992, D.Div Accra Ghana 2007 and PGDE NTI Kaduna 2016.

He is an educational consultant and Director of Shalom Tutorial College, Akowonjo, Lagos.

The Financial Secretary, Adebayo Bakare, is a graduate of Mathematics /Statistics.

He also hold a Post graduate diploma in Business Studies from RSUST, Rivers State, a professional degree in Workboat Strategic Leadership Development Programme from Louisiana State University, taught mathematics and statistics as Education Officer of the Federal Ministry of Education for a number of years.

He was a maintenance and procurement manager with Petra Services Limited, an oil consulting firm based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and now a businessman into leasing of marine equipment and general contracts.

The Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Mikail Adegoke Mumuni, is a journalist with experience spanning many national newspapers and magazines.

The University of Ife University (now Obafemi Awolowo University) graduate of History and Alumnus of the US Department of State sponsored International Visitors Programme, is the Managing Editor of The State Online and The State magazine.