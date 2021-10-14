Eko on Show: Teni, Davido, K1, others brace up for event

Arrangements are in top gear for the first edition of Eko on Show, a musical, fashion and cultural fiesta put together by the Lagos State Government to mark the 61st Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to hold tomorrow Friday 15th of October, at the Muri-Okunola Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

A statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture says Lagosians and fun seekers will have a memorable event as A-list Nigerian artists have indicated their readiness to perform to the delight of all attendees. They have also assured Lagosians and Nigerians of the best of entertainment which Lagos has been known for over the years.

Some of the artistes billed to perform at the open-field event include Davido, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Teni, D’banj, among others, while veteran musicians like Dede, Kwam 1 and Shina Peters will also make special appearances.

Confirming her presence at the upcoming event, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer enjoined Nigerians to anticipate the best of entertainment from her at the show.

“I can’t wait to show the people on ‘Eko on Show’, see you guys there on the 15th of October,” Teni added.

The famous female Talking Drummer, Araoluwa speaking on the October 15 event, said “We are very happy to have this festival in Lagos now, it’s long awaited because we have been shut down for too long and so we’re very elated.”

Also as part of the event, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, a Nigerian fashion designer and founder of eponymous label among other designers would also be at the event to showcase some of her eponymous label including couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery, hairpieces, metallic fabrics, lace and African patterns, among others.

Additionally, there would be a display of classic artworks by Nike Art Gallery, which is arguably the largest of its kind in West Africa, boasting of a collection of about 8,000 diverse artworks from various Nigerian artists.

It should be recalled that, earlier, during the unveiling of the event with a Press Conference held at the Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf said that the show is one of the avenues Lagos State is using to sell the rich potentials of the State to the world.

Eko on Show is an entertainment event designed to gradually restore activities to the entertainment scene since the advent of COVID-19 and also celebrate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.