Eko on Show Festival: Lagos police promise ‘water-tight’ security

The Lagos State police command says it has put in place adequate security measures at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, and its environs ahead of the ‘Eko for Show’ Festival scheduled to take place there today.

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command’s spokesman, said in a statement that in view of the galaxy of A-list artistes expected to perform at the event and the array of music lovers, fun seekers as well as other prominent Nigerians (both home and abroad) the event will attract, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had deployed adequate police officers drawn from Area Commands, Divisions, PMF, RRS, and other tactical teams to provide watertight security at the venue.

This he said was to stave off criminal elements, assure fun seekers of their safety and ensure that the entertainment event is completely hitch-free.