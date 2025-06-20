Eko Mi Awards 2025: Celebrating Lagos’ finest at a night of joy, impact, recognition

The second edition of the Eko Mi Awards lit up the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja GRA with elegance, laughter, and loud cheers as Lagos’ finest gathered to celebrate excellence, service, and influence.

Organized by Image Expression, the event brought together leaders from politics, business, entertainment, and grassroots development.

The vibe of the evening was fun, relaxed, and alive, with dignitaries taking selfies, hosts cracking jokes, and guests cheering loudly as each name was called.

It felt less like a stiff formal event and more like a night where Lagos came to applaud its own.

The night featured two major categories of recognition: the Special Recognition Awards and the coveted Eko Best 11.

Also Read:

Special Recognition Awards

Recipients in this category were honored for brand and institutional excellence, and each was presented with a commemorative plaque:

Bottle Water of the Year: Sparklet Bottling Company

Radio Station of the Year: Mainland FM 98.3

Promotion of Lagos in the Diaspora: G-Men of Manchester

Traffic Excellence Award: Mr. Bakare Oki Olalekan, General Manager of LASTMA

Regulatory Agency of the Year: Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA)

The “Eko Best 11” Awardees

The Eko Best 11 was the highlight of the evening, honoring eleven trailblazing individuals for their extraordinary impact in Lagos.

Each recipient received a plaque, a customized jersey with their number, and a gleaming medal, creating a fun and symbolic connection to Lagos as a team powered by its best players.

Tokunbo Philip Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State – Known for initiating a €120 million waste-to-energy partnership with the Netherlands and previously reforming the state’s tertiary education landscape.

Architect Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) – Honoured for his firm crackdown on unsafe and illegal structures, improving urban safety and compliance across the state.

Folashade Nimota Okoya, Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City – A leading force in manufacturing, she has supported youth development through sports and education, while continuing her legacy as a business icon.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing – Credited for driving investment into affordable housing, she also spearheaded reforms in land administration, promoting transparency and investor confidence.

Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, Member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency – Acknowledged for visible constituency development projects and policy contributions that directly impact Lagosians.

Seun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State – Recognized for overseeing major transit upgrades, including smarter traffic solutions and expanded transport systems for better commuter experiences.

Tokunbo Ajanaku, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs – Celebrated for his strategic communication work, media engagement, and public perception management on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku, Chairman, Ojodu LCDA – Known for progressive digital governance, grassroots health programs, and a strong community presence that sets a new benchmark for local government leadership.

HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom – Lauded for his deep commitment to youth empowerment, educational scholarships, and infrastructural development within his domain.

Shuaheeb Olabode Agoro, Head of Service, Lagos State – Praised for transforming civil service operations through digitalization, including improved processing of land titles and enhanced staff welfare programs.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State – Honoured for visionary leadership in urban renewal, healthcare, transportation, and youth-driven policies that continue to reshape Lagos as a global megacity.

Also worth mentioning were several high-profile nominees who, while not part of the final Eko Best 11, continue to make remarkable contributions to Lagos in their own right.

Names like Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and actress-producer Funke Akindele were among those considered.

Their influence in governance, business, faith, and the arts reflects the depth of talent and impact Lagos continues to nurture.

The Eko Mi Awards were established to recognize and celebrate individuals, organizations, and institutions contributing meaningfully to Lagos State’s development.

Powered by Image Expression, publisher of Eko Mi and Eko E Newspaper, the awards are the brainchild of Otunba Bestman Nze Jumbo.

Now in its second edition, the event continues to shine a light on the people who define Lagos, not by words, but by consistent action, impact, and community value.

With each passing year, the Eko Mi Awards build a legacy of honouring excellence, from the grassroots to the grand stage.

Post Views: 18