Eko International Cup: Remo Stars confirm readiness, plan big for pre-season tourney

The current champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Remo Stars of Ikenne, have confirmed their readiness to feature at the forthcoming Eko Cup International Football Tournament (EIC).

The EIC, a pre-season tournament, is billed to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos State between July 6 and 13, 2025.

In collaboration with the Lagos State Government, SKI-Hi Entertainment is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

They are Remo Stars, Ikorodu United, Shooting Stars, and Enyimba of Aba.

The four teams expected from other parts of the continent are FC Kallon of Sierra Leone; Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghana; SuperSports United FC of South Africa; and FC Dadje of Republic of Benin.

Only recently, the organisers of the highly anticipated tournament got confirmation from the top management of Remo Stars about the readiness of the team to take part in the competition.

It was further revealed that Remo Stars management is already working on strengthening the team in readiness for the continental assignment of the league champions.

The Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, says for all the teams, the EIC is a preparatory event for the new season.

Obruthe said: “For Remo Stars as a team expected to campaign in the CAF Champions league, it is a good opportunity not only to play against other Nigerian teams but against the teams coming from other parts of Africa.

“Other teams are expected to also use the tournament to evaluate their wards and make adjustments before the domestic and continental games start.

“On our part, we are working hard with the Lagos State Government to make this tournament have a good impact on the teams and all the participants as a whole including the spectators.”

