Eko Electricity Distribution Company appoints new Chairman

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced the appointment of Oritsedere Otubu as its new Chairman.

He replaces Charles Momoh, the pioneer Chair who is stepping down after eight years based on the company’s policy.

The firm also said the stepping down of Momoh was also followed international best practices.

In a statement, the company said it is expected that Otubu will consolidate on the gains achieved under Momoh, where monthly revenues climbed steadily from about N2.3 billion to nearly N11 billion.

This announcement, made via an official statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, said the EKEDC Board and Management are fully confident that the new chairman will astutely lead the company into a new phase of developmental journey to attain industry milestones and optimise its position as the leading and customer-centric power utility company and the preferred choice of all stakeholders.

Otubu is an accomplished entrepreneur with a diversified portfolio of investments that has a track record of successfully developing and building businesses for over 25 years.

He plays a strong leadership role in the direction and governance of many companies where he holds significant interests.

He is the Chairman of Elektron Petroleum Energy and Mining Limited, owners of Alausa Power Limited; Chairman of Venture Garden Group; former Director of Access Bank Plc; a past member of the Economic Advisory Team of Delta State; and has also served on the Board of Trustees of Western Delta University.

Otubu is an expert in Finance and Economics and has attained many academic degrees both within and outside the country.

He holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from Houston Baptist University Texas in the United States.

He is an avid sportsman and a sports enthusiast.

According to the Company’s Board and Management, Otubu will continue the drive in improving the Company’s service delivery capabilities and enhance its customer-centric approach.

Otubu said: “This is quite an important point for the power sector in its journey to maturity as the needs of our customers, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly.

“We are engaging continuously to strategically and innovatively chart the course of this Company’s growth and contribute to both the power sector’s and the nation’s development in ways that will enable sustained and beneficial growth for all, in the years ahead.”

The statement encouraged customers, partners and other stakeholders to give their full support and cooperation to the Company’s new Chairman and Board of Directors.