Eko Disco launches new website to improve user experience

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced the launch of its new website to improve user experience and accommodate advanced technological features for real-time communication with customers.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia.

The domain remains: www.ekedp.com.

Idemudia disclosed that the Company made the move to improve customer experience and provide real-time information and updates to them.

He further disclosed that customer feedback was instrumental to improving the features and user experience of the website.

The site features a quick reporting function for safety and faults, application for meter, real time tickets for tracking customer complaints, EKEDC Self-Care, timely fault updates, Company gallery and information and recruitments.

Idemudia noted that customers can pay their bills and purchase tokens without any hassle, access their transaction history, verify staff’s details, and access information on our zonal offices and business districts.

He also concurred that the website would continue to evolve and improve to accommodate advancements and feedback.

He urged customers to discourage all forms of vandalism and illegal activities as they result in service downtime.