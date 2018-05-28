Eko Disco donates rain jackets to LAWMA

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc on Monday donated 500 rain jackets to the Lagos Waste Management Authority as part of efforts to ensure proper waste management across the state.

Presenting the items, EKEDC’s Chief Executive Officer, Adeoye Fadeyibi, said the donation was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility towards a cleaner environment.

Fadeyibi, who was represented at the event by Aik Alenkhe, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said the donation was company’s little way of contributing to the environment where EKEDC operates.

He said the company would continue to support LAWMA’s initiatives geared toward ensuring that Lagos State remained in an environmentally healthy condition.

Alenkhe said: “Our mission in Eko Disco is to empower the quality of lives of our customers, employees, community and other stakeholders.

“We are not just doing this because we are in business but to impact on the environment where we do business.

“CSR is an important component of the strategic architecture of our business, we have donated 500 overall to employee of LAWMA for effective service delivery in the State.

“The essence is to enhance and uplift our society in ensuring that we make more positive impacts in the environment where we do business.”

The EKEDC boss said the company would extend its CSR programmes to other corporate organisations like Lagos State Management Authority.

He said: “The Company’s ongoing CRS initiatives will be continuous, consistent and focused. We are going to be doing it in a strategic way to ensure that we continue to add value in the environment where we do business.

“This is one of the things we are also working on, how we can also support the agency’s personnel for effective control of traffic during the raining season, which is part of the company’s CSR initiatives.”

In his welcome address, the General Manager of LAWMA, Segun Adeniji, commended Eko Disco for its gesture towards the workers and improving the environment in the State.

Adeniji said: “This great gesture means EKEDC cares and it is also an expression of their CSR to support the state in keeping it clean and improve the welfare of our workers.”

The general manager urged the company not to relent in its efforts to implement more CSR programmes that would improve the environment and the lives of residents of Lagos.

He also appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate the electricity distribution company.