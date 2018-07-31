Eko Disco compensates staff beaten in line of duty

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company says it has handed N1.7 million to its staff, Abayomi Ololade, who sustained injury after a violent attack on him by consumers in Ajele area of Lagos Island.

Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC said this on Tuesday in Lagos.

Idemudia said Ololade was thrown off a ladder and beaten to pulp while disconnecting some consumers in the area.

According to him, the attack led to Ololade being hospitalised for months.

He said the cheque was presented to the victim by the firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Aik Alenkhe, at the EKEDC Headquarters in Lagos.

He said the monetary compensation was beside the medical expenses, which were borne by the company.

Idemudia warned that the company would not hesitate to enforce its right to bring perpetrators of the act to book.

Idemudia said nobody had the right to unleash terror or violence on another person on account of protesting against unsatisfactory service from a corporate organisation.

Alenkhe also said the compensation was an attestation to the company’s readiness to stand by its staff in any challenge they encounter in the course of their official duties.

According to Alenkhe, EKEDC regards its workers as its greatest asset and will therefore do all that is possible within the law to protect their interest.

He said the monetary compensation came through the company’s subscription to the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund and a group accident insurance policy as a welfare scheme for the company’s staff.

Alenkhe said the compensation was in line with the provision of the Workmen’s Compensation Act (Cap 470 of 1990 edition of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He expressed the hope that the compensation policy would serve as a good source of motivation to the staff.

Responding, Ololade thanked the management of Eko Disco for the gesture, saying that the compensation was an indication of the care and concern the company had for its workers.

He advised the management of the company to intensify the ongoing campaign against acts of vandalism and violent attack on the company’s facilities and staff in the zone.