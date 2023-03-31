EkitiDecides: INEC issues Certificate of Return to members-elect in Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ekiti State, Thursday issued Certificates of Return to 25 elected members of the State House of Assembly.

The State’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Abayomi Salami, presented the certificates to the members-elect, except the certificate of return (CoP) for the Ido-Osi constituency 1, hose polls were declared inconclusive.

Salami commended Ekiti residents on their peaceful conduct during the 2023 general election.

“I want to appreciate all the stakeholders in the political parties and all of you who have cooperated and collaborated to ensure that we have a very peaceful election in Ekiti state.

“If you follow what is going on in the country, you will find out that Ekiti state is one of the most peaceful state during this election.

“That couldn’t have been achieved by INEC without the peoples’ cooperation and understanding and commitment. To this extent, we want to appreciate you all,” he said.

He noted that the presentation of certificates of return to all elected members meant the final certification that those elected have seen and have conquered.

He call on the members-elect to work harder not only for the state, but also for the nation at large.

“I wish all of you a successful tenure even as you commence your terms in office after May 29.

In his remarks, Hakeem Jamiu, Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, representing Irepodun/Ifelodun II, who also collected his CoR, congratulated and commended INEC for a job well done.

Jamiu said the election was one of the most transparent elections in the history of the state.

He congratulated his colleagues on their victory and wished all of them a very successful and fruitful tenure.

He noted that the state had about the highest number of females as congress women in the country with nine women.

“The most important feature of the election is that Ekiti state returned the highest number of women in the whole country.

“We have nine CoR presented to women who will be representing the people. This is highly commendable,” he said.