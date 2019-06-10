Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, the Ekiti deputy governor on Monday assured the people of the state that the era of imposing traditional rulers on communities was gone for good.

Egbeyemi made this remark at a meeting with kingmakers, stakeholders and contestants for the vacant stool of Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti in Ijero-Ekiti Local Government Area in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He stressed that the Kayode Fayemi administration would always follow due process and extant law guiding the nomination, selection and enthronement of monarchs to ensure that peace reigns in communities in the state.

Egbeyemi said that the present administration would not impose Obas on communities in a bid to guarantee peace that would engender development.

The deputy governor, who urged the people of the town to allow peace to reign on the choice of the next monarch, advised the kingmakers to be guided by the fear of God in performing their duties.

He stressed the importance of peace and development of all communities to the state government, even as he assured that the government would not meddle in choosing their king.

Egbeyemi said that the Fayemi administration would not engage in unwholesome practices of imposing any candidate on kingmakers and circumventing the rule of law and due process.

The deputy governor wondered why the process to fill the vacant Oluloro stool had taken so long after the demise of the last occupant on May 5, 2015.

He said: “Although, the state government will not choose an Oba for the community, the kingmakers must fear God in performing their role”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the town is being ruled by Regent Olusola Alofe, pending the selection of a substantive monarch.

The meeting was attended by four out of the six kingmakers in the town.

The three ruling houses are Orubuloye, Arojojoye and Arowolo.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adeniyi Familoni, had briefed Egbeyemi on the Iloro kingship matter and produced documents submitted by the various interest groups.