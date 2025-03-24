Ekiti Varsity to confer Honorary Doctorate on Senate Leader

The Ekiti State University is to confer honorary doctorates on Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in recognition of his contribution to the development of the institution, Nigeria, and the international community.

In a letter by its Registrar, Ife Oluwole, the university stated the decision of the Governing Council and its Senate for the conferment.

Bamidele, according to the universIty, will be honoured alongside the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zach Adedeji, and Chairman, Governing Board, Bank of Industry, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, during its next convocation scheduled to hold on March 29, 2025.

The letter said: “I have the pleasure to inform you that the Governing Council and Senate of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti have resolved to honour you with the conferment of a honorary degree, Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) at the forthcoming convocation scheduled to take place on 29th March 2025.

“The conferment of the degree is purely in recognition of Senator Bamidele’s significant contributions to the development of this university, our dear country and the international community.

“Other nominees for the conferment of honorary degree at the forthcoming convocation are Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Zach Adedeji and Chairman, Governing Board, Bank of Industry, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, who served as the Minister of Finance under late President Umaru Yar’Adua.”

Bamidele, in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Sunday, thanked the Governing Council and Senate of the Institution for the resolve to confer the honorary doctorate on him.

He observed that the conferment of the honorary doctorate is a challenge for the pursuit of greater public good, to which he was utterly committed.

He, thus, vowed to leverage his good office to promote the rule of law; pursue the enactment of pro-people legislations and lead the path to collective peace and prosperity across the federation.

Before the latest conferment, the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti conferred the Doctor of Public Law (Honoris Causa) on Bamidele on February 11, 2024.

Also, Joseph Ayo Babalola University honoured him with the Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) on January 23, 2023.

Both institutions conferred the honours on the Senate Leader, citing his commitment to the development progressive legislations and the pursuit of national peace through pro-people legislations.

