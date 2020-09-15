The Police in Ekiti State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of person and abduction of a retired US Army Officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said it happened in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

Abutu said: “We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier and one other were kidnapped around 2pm today (Tuesday).

“One person was also killed during the attack at a factory in Ijan Ekiti, where the two persons were kidnapped.

“The Police Commissioner has drafted policemen to the place and we are combing the bushes where they escaped into.

“The police is working with local hunters to ensure that these kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted.”

The incident came barely 24 hours after the the Director, General Administration in the state Local Government Service Commission, David Jejelowo, was reportedly killed in his house by yet to be identified persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria, gathered that Ijadare, a native of Ijan Ekiti, was kidnapped in his palm oil producing factory located on Ijan-Ise-Ekiti Road.

The suspected kidnappers, said to be seven in number, had invaded the factory, where they shot dead one person in a bid to kidnap the retired Army Officer and the other victim.

NAN learnt that the gunmen stormed the factory, shot sporadically and killing one person, before dragging Ijadare and the other staff member into the car and zooming off.