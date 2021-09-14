Ekiti urges FRSC to employ more of its indigenes

The Ekiti Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to employ more Ekiti people into its service.

Egbeyemi made the appeal in a statement by his Media Aide, Odunayo Ogunmola, on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti.

The deputy governor, who spoke when Elizabeth Akinlade, FRSC Sector Commander in Ekiti visited him, said that the number of Ekiti people in the employment of the FRSC was low.

“Available statistics is showing that Ekiti people in the service of the FRSC are very few. This should be corrected.

“We have many young men and women who are qualified enough to be recruited into the service of the corps.

“We are urging the FRSC to address the imbalance and give Ekiti its due consideration in the interest of the federal character principle,” he said.

The deputy governor expressed the state government’s commitment to always support the corps to deliver on its mandate.

“FRSC personnel in our state are dutiful and diligent, we shall continue to support the organisation to perform better,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Akinlade commended the Ekiti Government for inaugurating the Road Safety Advisory Council in the state.

She stated the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration had been of immense support to the corps.

The sector commander expressed the commitment of the FRSC under its Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, to make the highways safer across the country.