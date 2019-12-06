The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti has approved the dismissal of Olola Olaleye Aduwo for sexually harassing a female student and two others for abandoning their duty posts.

Aduwo, a Lecturer 1 in the Department of Accounting, was found culpable of sexually harassing a female student of his Department.

The University Governing Council, at its 135th meeting held on December 5, 2019, approved the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (Academic) that recommended his dismissal.

It will be recalled that Aduwo was captured in a video that went viral few months ago being molested for sexually harassing a female student.

The University thereafter instituted a preliminary investigation panel which forwarded its findings to the University Management.

The findings were later considered by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

The Committee considered the overwhelming evidences against Aduwo and invited him to clear himself.

Aduwo, however, admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report of the preliminary panels before which he appeared.

The Governing Council at its meeting approved the recommendations of the Committee that Aduwo be dismissed from the services of the University with effect from October 7, 2019.

In a similar development, the Governing Council approved the dismissal of Temitope Olusegun Cephas Faleye and Dr. Adebanji Kayode Adegoke with effect from June 7, 2019 and July 11, 2019 respectively for abandoning their duty posts.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, maintained that the University would not condone any act of misconduct and would continue to flush out bad eggs in the system.