No fewer than 700 teachers employed by the Ekiti State Government for its public primary schools across the state have been given special training.

The training facilitated by a private organisation, NSF Developments Limited, is aimed at meeting the State Government’s vision to increase learning outcomes within the basic education sector.

A statement signed by the NSF’s Head of Communication, Mr Kelvin Nwachukwu, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the training was designed to help the recruits settle into the school system.

Nwachukwu said it would also help them to perform as professionals with the right knowledge, skills and attitude to ease learning.

The three-day training which commenced on Monday was also organised in collaboration with the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Declaring open the training, the Executive Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, admonished the newly employed teachers to pay close attention to the lessons being taught by the trainers.

Akinwumi, who was in the company of the Permanent Secretary, SUBEB, Mr Oluwadare Ajayi, and other members of staff of Ekiti SUBEB, urged the trainees to be passionate about their work.

He encouraged the teachers to focus on character-building of students and bring about a change in the social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all.

COVID-19 protocols were observed as the trainees were grouped and trained simultaneously in four separate centres.

At the opening day of the induction training, the new teachers were introduced to the “Teacher Professional Standards” of the Teacher Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), to enable them conduct themselves as professionals.