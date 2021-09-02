Ekiti to spend N7.6 b on roads, infrastructure development

The Ekiti State executive council has approved a sum of N7.6 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the state.

This was announced on Thursday by Hon. Akin Omole, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode.

He said at the weekly exco meeting, a sum of N92,242,552.43 was approved for the construction of Ikole township roads, while N4,322,511,502.70 was approved for the construction of the Ado/Iworoko road.

N2,329,440,507.94 was approved for the construction of bus terminals and pedestrian walkway/drain covers along Ijigbo road to Okeiyinmi roundabout in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the contractors handling the roads have been given a timeline of 10 and 12 months to complete the projects.

“The approval for the award of contracts which followed due process and diligent vetting by the Bureau of Public Procurement is a demonstration of the commitment of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to advance economic and industrial revolution in the state.

“These strategic road projects will augur well for the enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive, and the safety and security of lives and property,” he said.

The state government solicited the support and understanding of residents, motorists, and commuters throughout the period of the construction works.

We wish to also remind the general public that adherence to traffic diversions and regulations would assist in ensuring timely completion of the projects.