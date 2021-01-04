The Ekiti government has warned private school proprietors against contravening the Jan. 18 resumption date for the second term academic activities in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to Aderiye, the announcement for schools to resume for second term academic activities on Jan. 18 in the state still stands and will be enforced.

She warned that any contrary arrangement by any private school proprietor for students to resume on January 4, wearing either mufti or uniform, must be cancelled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Kayode Fayemi had, during the New Year broadcast, shifted the school resumption date from January 4 to January 18.

The governor had also cancelled crossover services in religious centres, among other measures, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

He also directed civil servants on grade level 12 and below to work from home until further notice.