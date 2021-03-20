The Ekiti State government has given farmers and herders another two weeks window to register with the state government or be ready to leave the state.

The two weeks grace begins on March 22.

In February, the state conducted a two weeks registration of farmers and herders, but not all those involved seized the opportunity.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, said in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday that the exercise was expedient to ensure that all farmers and herders could be accounted for.

Adetoyi added that the registration was also aimed at ensuring peace between the two groups and bringing incessant clashes between them to an end.

He noted that the exercise was in consonance with the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government.

Dr. Adetoyi observed that clashes between farmers and herders posed dangers to human and food security, hence the need to take proactive measures to curb the menace.

The Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Security Matters and Chairman, Herders-Farmers Peace Committee, retired Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, warned in the statement that whoever failed to register would be treated as a criminal.

Such persons, Ogundana said, would be compelled to leave the state.

The Director-General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, told the News Agency of Nigeria that identity cards would be issued to registered farmers and herders free of charge.