The Ekiti State Government is set to engage more architects and partner with the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria to ensure its Urban Renewal Projects meet international standard.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stated this when he received the leadership of ARCON, led by its National President, Architect Dipo Ajayi, and council members on a courtesy visit in Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said the state would require the technical expertise of the umbrella body of architects in its bid to build a world class agriculture processing zone and the knowledge zone (smart city), two major projects designed to drive industrialisation in Ekiti State.

The Governor, who hinted on plans by his administration to deploy Geography Information Science technology for accurate enumeration of properties in the state, said the state was also reviving its farm settlements in order to boost agriculture business, food security and industrial development of the state.

He said the next focus of the administration was the revitalisation of the Orin Farm Settlement, having successfully revived the Ikun Diary farm, in a Public Private Partnership with Promasidor, one of the leading names in diary product business.

He said: “We are definitely going to increase the use of architects in our urban renewal project.

“We need architects and experts in the design of the Agriculture Processing Zone and the Knowledge Zone (our smart city) projects.

“We need the knowledge, expertise and support of architects and ARCON leadership in making these projects world class.”

Earlier in his presentation, Ajayi, who lauded the development strides of the Fayemi-led administration, urged the Governor to ensure the state takes advantage of the services of certified architects and professional support of the umbrella body.

ARCON, according to Ajayi, would make its expertise available to the state government in a partnership that would accelerate infrastructure development in the state.

Ajayi also said the body was building a N500 million hostel project in Oye Ekiti.

He also thanked the Governor for the appointments of professional architects who are manning very important positions in government, including Architect Tope Ogunleye, Special Adviser of Special Projects, and Architect Wale Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant on Public Buildings, among others.