Ekiti to enforce regency tenure law to dissuade prolonged royal legal tussles

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has disclosed plans by his administration to commence the enforcement of the two years regency tenure law to dissuade protracted royal legal tussle that usually characterizes appointment of traditional rulers in some towns in the state.

The Governor stated this on Thursday at the inauguration of the State Council of traditional rulers, under the chairmanship of the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon at the conference hall of the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

Dr Fayemi, who appealed to the people of the state to exercise restraint in dragging chieftaincy matters to court noted that the acrimony and discord that follow usually undermine peaceful coexistence in the affected communities.

He urged them to adopt alternative dispute resolution methods in resolving such tussles instead of resorting to endless litigations.

He said; “Ekiti-kete, permit me to use this opportunity to appeal to our people to exercise restraint in dragging chieftaincy matters to courts. This view of mine is not borne out of lack of confidence in our judiciary, but the acrimony and discord that usually accompany such moves always undermine the peaceful co-existence in our communities.

“Our people should learn to tolerate one another by exploring Alternative Dispute Resolutions. There is the need to restore our value and sustain the dignity of our cherished and revered traditional institution. Henceforth, we will endeavour to enforce legislation with respect to the tenure of regency in the State.”

Governor Fayemi also commended the immediate past Chairman of the Council, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, for his patriotism and diligent service to the State and for fostering cooperation and collaboration with government on all fronts.

He further charged the newly reconstituted members of the council to justify the recognition and confidence reposed in them by using their wealth of experience to support the government in moving the state forward and sustaining the peaceful coexistence of the people.

Earlier in his welcoming speech, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, explained that the reconstitution of the council and appointment of the new chairman of the council followed the expiration of the two years tenure of Oba Alabi in accordance with the provision of Section 2 (3) of the Council of Traditional Rulers Law, No 3 of 2000.

He added that 25 rotational members were painstakingly selected with 43 permanent members to form the 68 members of the State Traditional Council that would pilot its affairs for the next two years.

Also in his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated chairman of the council, Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Adejuwon expressed gratitude to Governor Fayemi for approving his appointment and promised to build on the legacy of his predecessors.

He assured that the council under his leadership would work towards uniting traditional rulers in the state and also protect the cultural heritage and tradition of the people of the State.

The brief event which was held in consonance with covid-19 safety protocols, had in attendance the Wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda; Acting Head of Service, Barr Dele Agbede; Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Barr Dayo Apata (SAN), and scores of traditional rulers among other dignitaries.