Ekiti teachers critical to our shared prosperity agenda – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has stated that teachers in the state are critical agents in the actualization of the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

Governor Oyebanji stated this in Ado- Ekiti when he received the new leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, led by its Chairman, Comrade Lawrence Egbeyemi, accompanied by the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Kolapo Olusola.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado- Ekiti on Sunday, Governor Oyebanji hailed the teachers for their remarkable contribution to human capital development agenda of the administration, assuring them of more welfare packages.

The Governor said their overall well-being would have a multiplier effect on the government’s drive for quality education for students in the state.

While maintaining that the era of looking down on teachers as second class citizens is over, the governor said his government would leave no stone unturned in bringing the state into the forefront of education in the country.

While explaining that education remains the foundation of sustainable development in the state, Governor Oyebanji noted that teachers are the one shaping the future of the state through their daily efforts in classrooms, adding that the prosperity and future of the State is tied to the quality of education its children receive.

He further assured them that his government would continue to prioritize their welfare, provide opportunities for professional growth, and create a supportive environment that will make their work more rewarding and impactful.

The governor also promised to look into the issue of proposed 65 years retirement age for teachers, upward review of allowance payable to science teachers, as well as efforts to defray all outstanding gratuities before the end of his fist tenure.

Congratulating the new executives of the NUT, the Governor said his administration will continue to invest in human capital development as a pathway to growth, stressing that teachers are critical partners in this regard.

“Let me start on the note of appreciation to the NUT for your support before I became Governor and since I became Governor of this state. The NUT is one of the unions that stand out when it comes to support for our administration, and I am extremely grateful to you.

“Education is the most important factor we can give to our children and you are in the business of educating our children. If you are happy, you will build a future for us because children are the future of any society, so whatever investment we made in education is investment for our own peace and that is the reason we have to do everything possible to ensure that we make you happy. The era of looking down on teachers is over,” the Governor assured.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of NUT, Comrade Lawrence Egbeyemi, who thanked Governor Oyebanji for showing genuine love and concern for teachers in the state, noted that the Governor has consistently placed the welfare of teachers at the forefront of his administration.

He explained that under the present administration, teachers have enjoyed prompt payment of salaries, improved working condition, career progression of teachers to grade level 16, employment of over 2000 teachers, and greater recognition for their contributions.

While assuring the Governor that teachers in the state are appreciative and will reward his hard work and commitment during the gubernatorial election, the NUT chairman revealed that the Governor has addressed more than 85 percent of the union’s demands, describing it as unprecedented in the history of the state.

Also at the meeting were Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo, Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Director General Community Communications, Mary Oso-Omotosho, Senior Special Assistant on Labour Matters, Comrade Faromiluyi, among others.

