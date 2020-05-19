The Ekiti State Government has taken delivery of its mobile molecular laboratory, which is currently being set up at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The development was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, during an update of the activities of the State COVID-19 Task Force in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

Yaya-Kolade disclosed that the molecular laboratory was purchased from the donations received by the State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee set up the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The committee was set up to mobilise and manage funds and projects in the government’s battle to contain the coronavirus.

While revealing that the State Government had successfully screened 177 suspected cases of COVID-19, according to the testing guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Yaya-Kolade said setting up of the laboratory would allow for random testing of people living in the state.

Governor Fayemi had on Saturday tweeted: “The COVID-19 mobile lab would be fully equipped with vital testing instruments and biosafety materials to support COVID-19 testing.”

Dr. Yaya-Kolade said: “Currently Ekiti has five COVID-19 patients.

“Four of them are at the Isolation centre, while the fifth case is an elderly man at one of the State tertiary institutions.

“He is stable, improving and better.

“We are co-managing the tertiary institution.

“The Molecular lab is owned by Ekiti State and it is being set up as we speak.

“Once we are done with the setting up, it would be used for screening of the populace for COVID-19.

“There will be sampling of the general public to know the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community.”

Also speaking , the Coordinator of the State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, warned that the State Government would not hesitate to close down any market that disregards hygienic procedures, violate social distance orders and the use of face mask.

Responding to agitations by some donors whose name were missing on the advertised list of donors, Prof. Aluko assured that the matter would be looked into and an updated version would be made available to the public.

He said an audit report of the Resource Mobilisation Accounts, detailing how the fund realised was utilised, would be made available to the public in line with the administration’s policy of transparency and accountability.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Gbenga Agbeyo, also announced that the State Government had extended its fumigation exercise beyond the State capital to other senatorial districts of the State to slow down the possible spread of the infection.