Ekiti State Government orders resumption tests for pupils

The Ekiti Government has ordered head teachers of public primary schools in the State to conduct resumption tests for pupils in their respective schools.

This, according to the government is to assess pupils’ level of preparedness for the new term.

The Executive Chairman, Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, gave the directive while monitoring schools resumption in Ado-Ekiti Local Government Areas of the state Thursday.

Akinwumi stressed the need for the board to ensure quality assurance in schools through rigorous monitoring and inspection of schools in the state to assess the impact of the massive infrastructural development embarked upon by the State Government in Schools and the robust training programme for teachers in last two years.

He also directed that Parents, Teachers Association PTA meetings henceforth be held after school hours to curb undue interruption of normal school hours.

He challenged teachers to be close to their pupils so as to be conscious of their challenges.

Akinwumi noted that teachers are expected to foster positive relationships with their students, make classroom environments more conducive to learning and meet students’ developmental, emotional and academic needs.

He advised them to imbibe effective communication strategies with parents of their pupils, stressing the need to be able to effectively contact parents of some pupils that have not resumed to school for the new term.

He noted that positive connections between parents and teachers have been proven to improve children’s academic achievement; social competencies and emotional well-being.