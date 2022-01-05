Ekiti State Assembly attributes 2021 success to grace of God, staff dedication

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has attributed the achievement recorded by the 6th Assembly to the grace of God, dedication of lawmakers and unflinching support of the staff.

Afuye said this Wednesday during a special prayer session to usher in the lawmakers and the members of staff to 2022, at the assembly complex in Ado-Ekiti, the State’s capital.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to God and the executive arm of government headed by Governor Kayode Fayemi, for what he described as “his obvious determination to develop the state.”

He lauded the cooperation existing among the three arms of government, which he said had enhanced a conducive environment for good governance in the state.

Afuye also described as laudable, Fayemi’s approval of financial autonomy for the judiciary and legislative arms of government.

While listing other supports from the Governor, Afuye said, “We got a donation of new 250 KVA generator and approval of the renovation of the 500 KVA generator by Gov. Fayemi.

“The governor also approved the renovation of the assembly’s complex, which cost us more than N28 million.

“We have been able to pass more than 70 bills, among which are the upgrading of the State College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti to a full-fledged university.

“We have also passed the bill to upgrade the State College of Agriculture, Isan-Ekiti to a state polytechnic and latest was the passage of the 2022 appropriation bill of N100.8 billion, which has been assented to by the governor among others.”

He added that promotion of members of staff had received prompt approval in the last two years of the 6th Assembly, saying that the development would enrich democracy in the state.

Afuye promised to improve welfare of workers and urged all stakeholders, particularly the staff to be more dedicated to their duties towards achieving the desired goal of a better Ekiti.

He pledged that the assembly would continue to legislate on issues that would boost good governance and strengthen democracy in the state.

In his remarks at the service, the Chairman of the Assembly Service Commission, Taiwo Olatunbosun, commended the workers for their commitment, noting that their diligence had helped in restoring the core values of the state.

Olatunbosun pledged the commitment of the commission to motivate workers to be more proactive and dedicated to duties in 2022.

The Clerk of the House, Tola Esan and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Gbenga Oluwajuyigbe, who spoke differently praised the lawmakers for their support and pledged the continued dedication of workers.

Earlier in his sermon, Femi Ojuawo of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, l (RCCG), Dominion Parish, Ado-Ekiti, urged both the lawmakers and workers to let God be their shepherd in the new year.

Ojuawo stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and prayed for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The prayer session was attended by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji. Hakeem Jamiu, other lawmakers and members of staff. NAN