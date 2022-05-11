Ekiti sponsored Rally: OPC suspends state coordinator

National Executive Council (NEC) of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has suspended the Ekiti state Coordinator, Comrade Olusola Adeyemo indefinitely for flouting the laws of the organization

The group also directed the state secretary, Kinniun Julius to take charge in the running of the affairs of the organisation with immediate effect.

The OPC national executive has also dissociated itself from the sponsored rally organized by the Ekiti state chapter of the group.

The OPC, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, stated further that the leadership of the group has restated its commitment to sustaining the core values of the Yoruba race, maintaining that the OPC will not condone any act that could bring the name of the group into disrepute.

The letter dated May 10, 2022, reads in parts:”The leadership of this Congress hereby suspends you, Comrade Olusola Ojo as the state coordinator indefinitely.

“The new development came as a result of your total disrespect, non chalant attitude, and defiance to the directives and principles of the Congress.

“Your conduct at the self-acclaimed and sponsored rally few days ago was capable of bringing the image of the congress into disrepute, hence,you are hereby suspended indefinitely from the organization.

“However, for the period of your suspension, the state secretary, Mr. Kinniun Julius should, henceforth, conduct the state executive meeting with immediate effect.

“OPC will not allow anybody to mortgage the future of the organization, by seeking political leverage, especially, at this time.

“Our position, according to the directives of our father and leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, is very clear on the unfolding political situation across the southwest and we will never allow any politician to use our group as a tool for selfish political interest”, he said.