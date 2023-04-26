Ekiti speaker sponsors free coaching for JAMB candidates

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Olubunmi Adelugba, has charged students in her Emure Constituency to take their studies seriously and work hard to be great in life.

Adelugba, who stressed the importance of education, gave the charge in a media statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, the speaker spoke on the sidelines of the free coaching scheme she organized for students in the constituency who are taking part in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The students were busy with the laptops provided at the coaching centre to enhance their proficiency in the UTME, which is a Computer Based Test (CBT).

“Apart from sponsoring the free coaching for the beneficiaries, the speaker also purchased the UTME forms for 40 indigent students in the constituency, to enable them to take part in the examination and pursue admissions to tertiary institutions and courses of their choice.

The speaker said she took the steps to help the students fulfill their dreams and life ambition and contribute to their human capital development, stressing the importance of education in making these to be possible.

She described education as a bedrock for the development of any country which should not be toyed with, hence all stakeholders must ensure that the younger generation, especially the indigent ones, are not denied the opportunity to be educated.

Adelugba urged the benefiting students of her schemes to use the opportunities to score high marks that would enable them to gain admissions to the institutions and disciplines of their choice.

She said: “I decided to purchase JAMB forms and sponsor their coaching to contribute my own quota to their self development and to assist them in fulfilling their dreams.

“Without education, I myself wouldn’t have got to where I am now and if we can support these young ones, they can become greater than us in the nearest future. With education, you can get to the peak anywhere in the world.”

The Speaker urged the facilitators and tutors of the exercise to put in their best in the interest of the students for them to reach their academic destinations and achieve more feats in life.

She promised to continue to contribute her quota to socio-economic development of the constituency, whether in office or out of office, especially in the areas of poverty alleviation, attraction of projects, among others.

The benefiting students hailed the speaker for shouldering the burden of paying for their JAMB forms and also putting up a coaching scheme for them ahead of the examinations.

They prayed to God to bless the speaker and lift her to greater heights for remembering them in their time of need.