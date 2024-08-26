Ekiti signs pact with NAMA on air traffic services at Ekiti airport

As part of measures to ensure a seamless takeoff of the newly-established Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Airport in Ado-Ekiti, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The MoU was signed at the NAMA headquarters annex at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State over the weekend.

The signing ceremony attracted top officials of the Ekiti State Government as well as NAMA top officials.

The agreement involved the deployment of some key professionals from NAMA to the airport for its effective take off.

In his welcome remarks at the event, the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, noted that the signing of the MOU or Service Level Agreement represented a mutual commitment to excellence and “a shared dedication to delivering an exceptional result” as the MOU outlined a joint responsibility, expectation and standard for air traffic control services.

He said the epoch-making event served as a foundation for a partnership between NAMA and the Ekiti State Government, which, according to him, would ensure that both parties work together seamlessly and efficiently for the effective takeoff and operation of the airport.

Farouk, who was represented by the NAMA Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, Isemiuhonmon Rita Egbadon, maintained that the MoU was more than a contract, adding: “It is a symbol of action, cooperation and shared vision.”

He described the signing of the document as “a pledge to uphold the highest standards of quality and performance by both parties, to foster open communication and transparency, to embrace credibility and adaptability in an ever-changing environment, given that aviation is a catalyst for the development of any economy.

“If we are able to uphold the tenets of this agreement, we would be able to reap the fruits of our labour.

“We shall prioritise customer satisfaction and success of this project.

“We are not just signing a contract.

“We are making a promise to each other and to our customers.

“Let us work together to achieve greatness and make this partnership a shining example of collaboration and excellence.”

In her remarks, the Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, who represented the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, noted that the event marked a crucial moment as the state advanced towards enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of airspace and air traffic management, particularly as the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti was at the verge of full operation.

Adubiaro expressed optimism that the establishment of the airport would boost tourism, facilitate smoother and safer air travel and subsequently contribute to economic growth, job creation, and improved connectivity for Ekiti State citizens.

She described the partnership with NAMA as a testament to the shared commitment of both parties to advancing the development of aviation infrastructure and services in Nigeria.

She said: “The primary objective of this MoU is to foster a collaborative partnership that will lead to effective air traffic management systems and ensure the highest standards of safety for all airspace users.

“We aim to leverage NAMA’s expertise and resources to achieve these goals.”

While assuring the agency of the commitment of the state government to ensuring the successful implementation of the MoU, Dr. Adubiaro reiterated that collaboration with NAMA would be guided by mutual respect and transparency.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Kehinde Ajobiewe, expressed his appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for working assiduously to ensure timely commencement of commercial operation of the airport, adding that the MoU signing was a step towards actualising the full certification, which is a prelude to the commencement of commercial operation of the airport.

Also present at the event was the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Airport Project, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Makinde (retd), and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, A. Abulola.

