The Ekiti government has terminated the appointment of Isaac Ayodele as the Chairman of the state Sports Council with immediate effect.

This was contained in a letter exclusively obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

The letter, dated November 19, was signed by the Secretary to Ekiti Government, Biodun Oyebanji, but was dispatched to Ayodele on November 20.

“I wish to inform you of the directive of Gov. Kayode Fayemi that you should be relieved of your post as Chairman, Sports Council with immediate effect.

“You are to hand over government property in your custody to the General Manager, Sports Council, Chief Deji Samo, immediately,” the letter stated.

It, however, wished Ayodele best of luck in his future endeavours.

The development was further confirmed by Samo in a telephone interview with the NAN on Saturday.

NAN recalls that Ayodele was re-appointed as chairman of the sports council in June, having served in the same capacity towards the final lap of Fayemi’s first term in office.