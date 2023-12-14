Ekiti robbery: Police recover vehicles, motorcycles

The Ekiti State Police Command says it has recovered three vehicles and two motorcycles used by the armed robbers that invaded Ikere-Ekiti, killing three people during bank robberies in the town.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Sunday Abutu.

In the statement on Thursday in Ado- Ekiti, the Command said it is on the trail of the fleeing suspects who abandoned the vehicles after a hot chase by men of the command.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ogundare Dare, has also visited the scene of an armed robbery incident at the town for an on-the-spot assessment.

The Commissioner, who expressed displeasure over the ugly incident, directed the Ikere Area Commander and all the Tactical Teams within the command to ensure the perpetrators were trailed, arrested and brought to book.

While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, Dare called for calm and implored everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the command would not rest until the hoodlums were made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene on Wednesday, immediately the robbery information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush.

The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered at the station.

CP Fare enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact the following GSM numbers: 08062335577, 07031620186, 08033470524, 07032152150, 09064050086.