Ekiti residents welcome surprising first rain in 2025

Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Sunday evening, recorded a five- minute heavy rain, the first in the year 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rain began suddenly at 5:25pm, shortly after the horizon was cast in darkness, accompanied by light winds, and ended exactly at 5:30p.m.

A number of residents, among them, Bosede Olusola, and Messrs Ahmed Jimoh, Kunle Orilowo, respectively, said that the rain was a surprise, but a thing of joy.

Olusola said that this was especially so after a forecast by NiMET, a few days ago, that rains this year would start in April or May.

NAN could, however, not ascertain at the time of filing these report if the rainfall extended to other neighbouring towns.

An environmentalist and agriculturist, Emmanuel Bejide, said the early rain would either ease the current heat, or aggravate it.

He noted that the rainfall was an isolated one and therefore cautioned farmers to refrain from rushing into any form of planting activities yet.

