Ekiti reacts as BudgIT ranks state first in fiscal transparency

The Ekiti State Government has applauded the ranking of the state as first in Nigeria in the Q4 2024 States Fiscal Transparency League Table by BudgIT Foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that BudgIT reports had recently scored Ekiti State 100 out of 100 in its ratings for the period.

It placed the state at the top of the fiscal transparency index in the country.

According to the foundation, the rating is based on budget approval, quarterly BIR, 2023 audited financial statements, Accountant-General’s Reports, E-Procurement Portal, and State Website Data Accessibility, among others.

Reacting in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the Commissioner for Information, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the rating as a reflection of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s commitment to fiscal discipline and open governance.

Olatunbosun said the rating was a validation of transparency, accountability, and responsible governance under the current administration.

He added: “This is not just a statistical victory.

“It’s an authentication of Governor Oyebanji’s upbringing, experience in governance, discipline, selflessness, and people-centred leadership Ekiti people can be proud.”

The Commissioner recalled that Ekiti was also ranked first in both Q2 and Q3 of 2024, and second in Q1, “thereby making it the only state with such consistent top-tier performance.

“In addition, Ekiti was listed as a ‘Progressive Performer’, a status awarded to only five states, and was one of just four states that attracted foreign direct investment in 2024.”

While assuring that the Oyebanji-led administration remained focused on institutional reforms, and would not be distracted from its developmental mission, Olatunbosun reiterated that transparency is the cornerstone of the current administration’s governance philosophy.

He added: “Community and stakeholder engagement, constitutes a major factor and strategy in formulating government policy and project implementation.

“The focus is to involve individuals, groups, and other stakeholders, actively seeking feedback, addressing concerns, and making decisions that reflect stakeholders’ interests.

“We will continue to keep citizens informed, empowered, and engaged.

“Trust in government starts with transparency, and this government will never lose sight of that.”

Olatunbosun, therefore, called for sustained support from all stakeholders and residents of Ekiti State.

The Commissioner also promised that residents would continue to experience the dividends of a compassionate, transparent, and transformational government.

