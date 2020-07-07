The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said his administration would ensure adequate support for all federal institutions in the state.

Speaking at separate meetings with the new State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mary Chikezie; and Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Elizabeth Akinlade, in his office, Governor Fayemi assured the duo of his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the two institutions as well as other federal institutions so that they can record remarkable success in the state.

Fayemi told the NYSC boss that despite the lean resources of the state, government would ensure a conducive environment for corps members posted to the state, promising to engage them in the various programmes of the state government.

He described the role played by the NYSC in national integration as something that has brought unity among the different tribes in the country.

According to the governor: “NYSC is an institution that we all associate with either as corps members ourselves or as distant watcher of the role it has played in national integration of our country.

“To that extent, everybody wants to be associated one way or the other with the service.

“Our commitment to support the corps remains unshakeable.

“Of course, Ekiti is not a buoyant state in terms of financial resources, but we are very committed to all federal institutions in the state.”

Also, welcoming the FRSC State Commander to his office, Governor Fayemi said he was totally committed to the safety and security of the citizens and will readily support efforts to reduce road accidents in the state.

He commended the FRSC for its radical drive in saving peoples’ lives and property as well as the transformation the service has achieved, adding that his administration would work assiduously with the corps to achieve its laudable goals.

Fayemi said: “FRSC is an institution that is totally dedicated to safety and security, particularly on our roads, we tend to have more people who have died from road accidents in the last five months than probably the casualty we received from COVID-19.

“Even though we tend to make light of it, this is a very critical component of our lives as Nigerians and every effort that you make to reduce accidents on the roads, to reduce the risk that drivers and their vehicles may constitute to the general environment, is an effort made in our quest for development and progress, and I know that your corps has been particularly driven in pushing and strengthening public administration.

“You can count on our support during your time here as extended to your predecessor in office.

“For us, we always cherish good partnership between federal institutions and our state.

“We are not the most buoyant in terms of financial or material resources, but we are very committed to ensuring that those who are posted to us at least experience a relatively decent time while they are here in our state, in whatever manner we can make that possible.”

Chikezie appreciated the governor for the numerous support the scheme had enjoyed in the state ranging from the orientation courses to passing-out programme.

She thanked the state government for the rehabilitation of the orientation camp and provision of meal subsidy to the corps members.

She however solicited for provision of befitting auditorium and office complex at the orientation camp.

Also, Akinlade, who commended Governor Fayemi for his remarkable support to the corps, assured him of her resolve to ensure that Ekiti roads are safe to motorists and other road users.

Akinlade said she has the mandate to ensure good road use, adding that her corps was ready to key into the agenda of the state aimed at maintain good and safe road use.

She stressed the need to train the state government convoy drivers for efficient service delivery.