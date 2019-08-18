Facts have emerged on how former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, plots to return to Ekiti State with a bang to relaunch his political machine to enable him seize control of power again.

To enable him achieve his plan, the former governor is considering options aimed at aiding him to an easy ride to the limelight again after what a source described as “four-year mass discontent occasioned by greedy appropriation of commonwealth and wilful impoverishment of the people”.

According dependable sources close to Fayose, the former governor is troubled that it is almost impossible for him to return to the state to play “profitable politics” again having lost the support of the people he had often taken for granted while he was governor when he controlled virtually all the arms of government, including holding exclusively to all benefits in government.

The sources said having realised that he had lost the support of the people after impoverishing his supporters and left the state workers in poverty with between five and 10 months unpaid salaries, he has mapped out plans, including stoking insecurity, to make Ekiti people feel unsafe under Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration in order to discredit the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, and lay claim to a safer state while he was governor.

A source explained: “Fayose cannot survive outside government because he has no business outside politics and so to survive after leaving the office, he is determined to come back again to the state to play politics to earn a living.

“In doing that, he has several plans to achieve his objective. Part of his plans is that having realised that he has lost support of the people after leaving his supporters in poverty while he enriched himself, he has recruited criminals to launch series of security breaches, including kidnapping and armed attacks, to create the impression of insecurity and ceaseless sieges in the state that will make Ekiti people lose confidence in Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration.

“Just look out for what Fayose will do on Udiroko Festival Day at the Ewi Palace in Ado-Ekiti which he wants to exploit to launch his come-back.

“He has mapped out series of activities after the festival that will create a false impression that Governor Kayode Fayemi has lost control of the state.

“As we speak, Fayose has assembled thugs, including hardened criminals, who he is harbouring in neighbouring states and towns from where they will operate to cause insecurity and blackmail the ruling party.

“Mark it, Fayose will be present at Udiroko Festival next week in Ado-Ekiti with some leaders of these criminals who he hopes to use to test ground.

“I can assure you that he will use some of these criminals to cause problems in Ado-Ekiti and blame it on the state government for not providing security for Ado-Ekiti people during their festival.

“This will be followed by series of disturbing events, including abductions and armed attacks.

“To have maximum effect, Fayose has mobilised newspaper reporters and his social media team led by Lere Olayinka to exaggerate the scale of violence in their reports to create the impression of siege and loss of control by the state government while he will also scale up activities that will stoke mass discontent against the government.

“While doing this, he will intensify his night visits to some of the aggrieved Obas in the state, some of whom are his die-hard loyalists, and who he has already mobilised and instigated to go to court to fight the state government over the choice of the current Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade-Alabi.

“I can assure you that Fayose had a hand in the court case against the state government over the traditional council leadership crisis.”

Other sources said Fayose is also worried that some members of his party, Peoples Democratic Party, have vowed never to have anything to do with him, and so the former governor had penetrated the ranks of some “stranded APC members” to unite under a common platform to fight their way back to government.

One of the sources said: “Some APC members you will never imagine will have anything to do with Fayose again, including a former top party official and a former National Assembly member, are already working with him, even though they also nurse a mortal fear of failure in their enterprise because of the impressive performance of Governor Kayode Fayemi so far since he assumed office in October 16, 2018.

“In fact, a few of them have already retraced their steps after they learnt about Fayose’s desperation, including embarking on kidnapping and other violent crimes, to cause insecurity to discredit Fayemi.

“Besides discrediting the state government, Fayose has also assembled propaganda writers to create the impression of greater achievements while in office, discredit the current state auditing reports that highlighted financial burden into which Fayose’s government had put Ekiti State and exaggerate financial burden of state government since October last year after he left the government.”

Another source said that while he embarks on blackmail to discredit Fayemi’s administration, Fayose will also resuscitate his stomach infrastructure to buy people’s support.

The source explained: “Even though his friends advised him strongly against embarking on his failed stomach infrastructure programme, Fayose still believes that Ekiti people are hungry people who will jump at anything for survival.

“This is his last card and don’t be surprised if you see him paying night visits to his aggrieved coordinators who he impoverished while in government with a plea for forgiveness that goes with sacks of rice.”