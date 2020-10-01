The Ekiti State Police Command has raised the alarm over the alleged plot by armed hoodlums to storm the state to wreck havoc.

The Command said this in a statement by its spokesman, Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday.

The statement said: “It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally minded aliens have concluded their plans to enter Ekiti State in their large number in order to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

“Further intelligence gathered has it that the first set of the armed and criminally minded hoodlums will arrive the State with the pretence of settling peacefully with their host Communities while the other set will come later to lunch an attack and cause havoc.

“The Command wishes to state that this does not call for panic rather, it is a call for an effective and enhanced Community Policing.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, implores all and sundry to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs.

“The Commissioner also implores all Land Owners, Landlords and Agents to be conscious of and know the identities of those they accommodate, let or sell their properties to in order to avoid accommodating or harbouring criminals who may in turn threaten the peace of the Society.

“Commercial drivers and Motorcyclists are also advised to be watchful and report to the Police immediately any suspected traveler(s) arriving any part of the State.

“The Commissioner assures the good people of Ekiti State of his maximum and earnest determination to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens and once again implores everyone to give useful and timely information to the police that could lead to the arrest of suspected criminals through the nearest Police Station or call the Police Control Room Number on 08062335577.”