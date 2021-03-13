Policy expert and frontline aspirant in the 2022 Ekiti State gubernatorial election, Kayode Adaramodu, has said nothing will stop the Peoples Democratic Party from regaining power in the coming election.

According to him, the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress, has lost tremendous goodwill both from within and without.

In his view, the people of the state are already showing clear willingness to get the party out of power in 2022.

Speaking with journalists in his home town, Ilawe, on Friday, Adaramodu said the state was better managed by the PDP, stressing the presence of most strong grassroots politicians in the state in the party.

The politician also met the members of his campaign team across the state.

Adaramodu said though his party, PDP, made genuine mistakes and had learnt useful lessons, but noted that the APC both at the national and state levels is “rapidly losing their survival strategy built on propaganda and pretence to superiority”.

What Ekiti State needs for economic development, according to him, is a purposeful leadership that is driven by clear vision and fit-for-purpose initiatives, which he promised to offer if given the chance to lead the State from next year.