Ekiti PDP chieftains take oath, pledge allegiance to Fayose

A group of politicians, obviously leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at different levels in Ekiti State, have taken oath of allegiance, pledging their support to the former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose.

The venue and the date of the meeting could not be ascertained, but in a video clip obtained by Premium Times, about 40 politicians could be seen taking turns to pledge their allegiance to the former governor.

In the video, each politician stood up, introduced himself/herself, and their designation in the ward/unit in the state, and repeated the words (loosely translated from Yoruba): ‘I, (name), am wholeheartedly for Oshoko (pet name for Fayose); and if I betray him, may I be (followed by a curse)’.

Majority of the politicians were men, but there were a handful of female politicians there as well.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

It is instructive that in Yoruba land, this form of oath taking is a diabolical practice associated with secret societies.