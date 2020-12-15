The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, has cancelled the 2020 get-together for elite Ilawe sons and daughters due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Oba Alabi, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, announced the cancellation in a statement on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the cancellation was also in line with a recent directive by the Ekiti State Government that all traditional institutions should either postpone or cancel all cultural and traditional festivals usually staged at the end of the year.

The government had listed some of the annual events to include annual Towns Day, local festivals like Masquerade and Ogun and Clubs meetings till 2021.

The get-together was earlier billed to hold at the Alawe’s palace in Ekiti South West Local Government Area on December 26.

A statement issued by Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, Special Adviser on Media to the Alawe, added that the annual meeting would, however, hold in 2021.

“The cancellation is predicated on the recent happenings in the country and the need for people to stay safe,” the statement read in part.

NAN reports that the Oba normally hosts the annual meetings of Ilawe elites, who come from across the country and abroad to celebrate.

“Oba Alabi, therefore, wishes all Ilawe indigenes, both at home and abroad, happy and peaceful celebration of Christmas,” the statement said.

He further prayed that all his subjects would witness a happy new year 2021 full of blessings of God, to allow his subjects celebrate together again.

NAN reports that the annual get together has over the years been a forum for prominent citizens of the town to exchange ideas with the Alawe on the development of the town.