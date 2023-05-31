Ekiti NUJ condemns hoarding of fuel by marketers

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, has condemned the action of some marketers who have started hoarding fuel following President Bola Tinubu’s statement on fuel subsidy removal.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the council, Rotimi Ojomoyela and the Secretary, Kayode Babatuyi and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, the action of the marketers shows that they only care about their personal gains not minding the consequential effects on Nigerians and the development of the country.

The statement urged the leadership of the petroleum marketers to call their members to order and urged them to wait for further government directive on the matter.

It also appealed to government to wield its big stick on erring marketers, saying that their actions, if not checked, might lead to another crisis and hardship.