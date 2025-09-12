Ekiti needs a leader capable of mobilising for Tinubu’s reforms – Ojo

Kayode Ojo, an aspirant in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the election is about a leader capable of mobilising for President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja at the APC national secretariat while briefing newsmen after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the governorship ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s governorship primary in Ekiti State has been slated for October 17, 2025.

Ojo said Ekiti State needed a governor capable of prudent management of its resources.

This, he said, was especially because the state had been mismanaged over the years despite receiving about N292 billion from the Federal Government in the last three years.

He added that party membership in the state had also reduced from 180,000 in 2022 to 114,000 recently.

He criticised the party’s National Secretary for saying there was no vacancy in Ekiti State Government House.

He added: “I’m here to inform our great party and the nation that the people of Ekiti State are yearning for a change.

“The forms we submitted today is a response to that clarion call.

“This is contrary to a statement attributed to our national secretary suggesting that obtaining a nomination form is a waste of resources because no vacancy exists in Ekiti State Government house.”

Ojo assured that if elected the state’s next governor, his administration would prioritise rail transport, infrastructural development, and teachers’ welfare and improvement, among others.

