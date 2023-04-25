Ekiti mourns death of Onikogosi of Ikogosi-Ekiti

Ekiti Government has mourned the death of Onikogosi of Ikogosi-Ekiti, Oba Elijah Olorunnisola, describing his passing as sad and painful.

The Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, delivered the condolence message during her visit to Onikogosi’s palace in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the State Tuesday.

Afuye said that Governor Biodun Oyebanji ought to have visited the palace since the official announcement of the traditional ruler’s death, adding, however, that he could not do so, as he was currently outside the state on official engagements.

While describing the reign of the departed traditional ruler as peaceful and progressive, she urged members of the Onikogosi-in-council to sustain the tempo and fast-track a hitch-free succession process.

She commiserated with the governor, members of the Onikogosi-in-council and the people of the town on the death of the royal father whom she described as champion of peace and development during his lifetime.

“On behalf of the state government, I commiserate with you on the demise of our respected traditional ruler, Oba Elijah Olorunnisola, a known lover of peace within the state Traditional Rulers’ Council.

“Though we don’t normally mourn Obas in Yoruba culture, however, there is no way we won’t feel Oba Olorunnisola’s departure because he had penchant for love, peace and progress. He will be sorely missed.

“We appeal to you to please take the current situation with calmness. There is nothing we can do about it. We pray that God will uphold the family he left behind.

“Rather than mourning him, we should pray that the land should progress and develop better than he left it.

“The departed royal father was even lucky to have lived long and reigned for over three decades. This rare privilege is worth celebrating.

“We should also pray for a peaceful ascension to the vacant stool. God will fill the vacuum he left behind, while those he left behind should continue where he stopped,” Afuye said.

Responding on behalf of the royal family, widow of the deceased, Funmilayo Olorunnisola, praised the State government for showing empathy and concern for the family and the town.

The Governor is an indigene of Ikogosi-Ekiti which is renowned for hosting the confluence of cold and warm water.

The traditional ruler, who was from Otutubiosun royal dynasty, died on April 21 at the age of 97, after reigning for 33 years.