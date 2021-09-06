Ekiti monitors schools’ resumption for the 2021/2022 session — commissioner

Ekiti state government on Monday embarked on monitoring of activities and inspection of schools, as pupils and students resumed for the 2021/2022 academic session across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a large turn-out of students and teachers in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, as both public and private schools resumed in line with government directives.

The state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology had earlier issued a circular, on behalf of the state government, confirming Monday, Sept. 6 as the beginning of the new school calendar.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the exercise in the state capital reported that students and teachers began arriving their respective schools as early as 8:am.

Some of the schools visited were All Souls’ Grammar School, CAC Comprehensive High School and Ola Oluwa Grammar School, all in Ado Ekiti.

Olabimpe Aderiye, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, while monitoring the school resumption in Ado-Ekiti, refuted reports of an extension of the resumption date.

Aderiye said the ministry embarked on monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure compliance with government directives on students’ resumption in the state.

According to her, the State has 37 neighbourhood inspectors, 3 tutors general, 19 area education officers and 16 education secretaries on the field to enhance the smooth take off of the 2021/2022 academic year.

The commissioner assured that all candidates who passed the placement examination would be placed in schools accordingly, saying that admission of students into JSS1 was done in phases, to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.