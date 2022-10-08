Ekiti monarch’s wife celebrates 60th birthday with less privileged 

Olori Olutoyin Ajakaiye, Wife of Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Araromi Local Council Development area (LCDA) of Ekiti State, South Western Nigeria has distributed gifts worth over N2 million to widows, Orphanage Home, market women and aged women to mark her 60th birthday.

Also, as part of the activities marking the celebration Friday evening, Ajakaiye visited the Erelu Adebayo Orphanage Home, where foods, drinks and beverages were distributed to children of the home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various women groups and local drummers joined the family of the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye, to celebrate with the olori.

A cultural group, called Oloris Standing Troupe, celebrated with one of their own with various traditional songs supported by local drummers, while the widows, chiefs and market women joined the family to appreciate God’s faithfulness in her life.

In her remarks, after cutting of the birthday cake, Olori Ajakaiye, appreciated God for sparing her life to witness the 60th birthday in good health.

She said that gifts like clothing, food stuffs, among others, were distributed to meet the needs of various families.

According to her, a sum of N2 million worth of gifts were given out to these categories of people in the community with the help of my friends and well wishers, both at home and abroad.

Ajakaiye said she decided to celebrate with the widows, the Oloris, market women, children of orphanage home and the less privileged to let them feel loved and appreciated by the royal household.

“I decided to celebrate with these categories of people in our community.

“I prefer to put all my resources together to help the less privileged in our community than to have millions and be enjoying it alone.

“I am into Gaari production in Iyin-Ekiti and every profit from the sales are set aside to help the less privileged and the aged in the town.

“I want glorify the name of the Lord for His mercy for sparing my life to witness this day in good health,” she said.

Ajakaiye, however, urged women to be hardworking and committed to their jobs regardless of the challenges they are facing in the course of doing their jobs.

At the orphanage home, the Olori said it would be unwise for her to celebrate the birthday without remembering the children, who actually in need of her care and support.

“I am delighted to celebrate my 60th birthday with children in the orphanage home in Iyin-Ekiti, because they always have a special place in my heart.

“I have been visiting the home to check on the wellbeing of the children and provide for their needs, but today, I am equally doing the same,” she said.

Responding, the Matron of the orphanage home, Olayinka Ajayi, thanked the donor for her care and show of love to the children, praying that God would grant her long life, good health and God’s blessings.

Similarly, children of the home, in appreciation of Ajakaiye’s gesture, rendered birthday songs and prayed for long life, good health and God’s favour for her and her household.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the celebrator’s husband, who is also the traditional ruler of Iyin-Ekiti, the Oluyin-in-Council, friends from far and near as well as well wishers.

NAN