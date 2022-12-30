Ekiti monarchs congratulate Oyebanji, Deputy on Tribunal ruling, call oppositions to accept verdict

The Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his Deputy, Monisade Christiana Afuye on their victory at the Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal.

The Tribunal in its ruling Thursday held that the election that brought Oyebanji as governor was free and fair.

The Council, in a press statement signed by its Chairman, HRM Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, Ilufemiloye Adetila I, Onisan of Isan-Ekiti said it was happy to note that with the ruling, the Tribunal has effectively put a seal on the election and confirmed the decision of the majority of Ekiti people who the monarchs overwhelmingly voted Governor. in June.

The Council advised that in view of the verdict, all the political gladiators across the parties should sheath their sword and cooperate with the governor for the development of Ekiti State.

The Council equally appealed to the Governor to be magnanimous in victory, as well as reach out to his opponents for the good of Ekiti State.

The traditional rulers pleaded with the hitherto aggrieved persons to put the outcome of the governorship election behind them and accept the electoral decision of Ekiti people in good faith, adding that it is the considered opinion of the Council that “there is always another time; as a loser today can become a winner tomorrow”.

The Council charged the governor to see the victory as an opportunity to concentrate his attention on the task of fulfilling his electoral promises to the expectant people of Ekiti State.

“It is the prayer of the Council that His Excellency continues to be blessed with wisdom and fortune to lead Ekiti to its desired prosperity.

“The Council wishes the governor, his wife and the good people of Ekiti State a happy and prosperous New Year ahead” the statement said.