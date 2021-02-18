A video of a locked Private Nursery and Primary School in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has been trending on social media.

In the video, school pupils can be seen with their school bags stranded inside the school.

A woman can be heard in the background saying she came to pick her child, but could not do so because the Ekiti State Tax Force came to lock up the school for failure in paying Income Tax, while the pupils were inside the school compound.

The woman also lamented the fact that the pupils are not responsible for the school’s failure in paying their taxes.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday at Adonai Nursery/Primary School, Basiri area in Ado Ekiti State.

The government locked the school with the teachers and the student inside the compound till the late hours.

The school gate was closed due to alleged non-payment of income tax to the government.