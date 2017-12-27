Ekiti LG poll: PDP’s victory, confirmation of its popularity – Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party said its victory in Saturday’s council election in Ekiti State was clear evidence of its popularity in the state, South West and the nation.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja and said the election was credible, free and fair.

Ologbondiyan added: “The landslide victory is a direct response by the people to the achievements of the Gov. Ayo Fayose-led PDP government, in line with the ideology, vision and programmes of the party.”

It stated that the South West region had always been its stronghold.

It added that it had also been repositioned to retake the governorship of all its original states, particularly those in the South West and the Northern parts of the country.

The party stated it was also repositioned to win the Presidency and the majority in the National Assembly in 2019.

It said Nigerians were now eager to vote out the ruling party at all levels of government.

It commended the people of Ekiti State for their unrelenting support.

It charged the newly-elected officials to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to ensure that the people continued to enjoy the dividends of democracy as already consolidated by Fayose.

It also congratulated the governor over the victory.

The party urged its members across the nation to redouble their efforts in mobilizing for future elections, particularly the 2019 general elections.