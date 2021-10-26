Ekiti LG APC stakeholders hail Fayemi’s three-year performance

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State have commended Governor Kayode Fayemi’s performance over the last three years.

The stakeholders made the commendation during the celebration of Fayemi’s third year of his second term in office in Otun-Ekiti, headquarters of the council.

The gathering attracted political appointees, elected and career council officials, state and federal legislators, traditional rulers, traders, artisans, transport union members, party officials, among others.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to Fayemi on Political Matters, Chief David Olusoga, described the governor’s developmental strides across the council as “unprecedented and unquantifiable.”

Olusoga said that the Moba Local Government remained one of the major benefactors of the Fayemi’s administration’s socio-economic growth and development.

“It is a glaring fact that Moba Local Government area is largely indebted to the present administration, for having benefitted immensely from the governor’s Midas touch across the wards and communities,” he said.

Olusoga described the resuscitation of the long abandoned Ikun Diary farm and Ero dam projects by the administration as a highly remarkable and commendable feat.

“The Ikun Diary farm, which had gulped millions of dollars and is being managed presently by Promasidor company, has not only projected the council positively to the outside world but has had unprecedented impact and development on the people.

“The Ero dam project which has been reformed is presently serving no fewer than ten councils in providing clean and safe drinking water to the people,” he said.

He urged the people of the council to reciprocate the governor’s magnanimity by supporting the administration’s programmes, policies and initiatives.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Bode Adetuyi, urged traditional rulers in the council to make lands available in order to promote and complement government’s agricultural development drive in the area.

“Presently, government needs up to ten hectares of lands for investment, with development partners, in the area of agricultural transformation.

“I want to use this opportunity to challenge our people, especially our traditional rulers, who are the custodians of our values, culture, traditions and heritage, to come forward with substantial portions of lands for government projects to thrive,” he added.

Mr Ajibade Adeyemi, a member of Ekiti House of Assembly, in his remarks, noted that the state legislators had provided the necessary support for both the executive and the judicial arms of government in passing bills into laws.

Adeyemi noted that members of the House of Assembly from the council had in their own capacity moved motions which had values and direct bearing on the socio-economic development of the people of the council.

Also, Mr Femi Adeyeye, the APC chairman in the council, thanked the Governor Fayemi for honouring the council’s indigenes and party members with appointments into positions of authority.

“Apart from these appointments, the governor has done a lot for us in Moba Local Government Area in terms of road construction and rehabilitation, primary healthcare development and renovation and rehabilitation of dilapidated schools across the council.

Oba Olusola Olatunde, the Onikun of Ikun-Ekiti, in his remarks, described Governor Fayemi’s administration and socio-economic development in Ikun-Ekiti as commendable.

“We can’t thank the governor enough for the recognition his administration accorded our community through the resuscitated Ikun Dairy Farm project.

“Our roads and schools have also received desired facelift and so many other essential amenities that are too numerous to mention have been provided for our overall benefit.

“We will remain grateful and prayerful and also be supportive of your administration, as it enters the final face of its purposeful leadership in the state,” the Oba added.

Also contributing, Mrs Omowumi Kotila, Education Secretary in Moba Local Government Area, expressed the council’s gratitude to the government for ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

She stated that teachers in the council had benefitted from one form of training and retraining among others, as ways of maximizing their performances