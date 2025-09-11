Ekiti leaders eulogise Oyebanji at nomination form submission 

The submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms by Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday witnessed a harvest of more endorsements of his candidacy by eminent personalities and interest groups.

The distinguished individuals, party leaders, senior citizens, labour unions, youths and students all showered encomium on Governor Oyebanji attesting to his noble and sterling character and declaring him fit, proper and worthy of being trusted with another four-year mandate to lead Ekiti State.

Leading the list of eminent Nigerians who attested to Oyebanji’s character and competence for the top job was the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda who led other members of the APC National Working Committee to receive the Governor at the Secretariat.

Prof Yilwatda who spoke through the Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, said the requisite governance experience garnered by Oyebanji in three administrations under two former Governors had prepared him for the job.

He said: “The present Governor of Ekiti State (Oyebanji) has undergone apprenticeship under former governors who are all behind him. We have heard you loud and clear and the difference is clear. We are going to conduct a free and fair election and we will elect the person supported by the whole congregation of Ekiti State.”

The APC National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Chief Isaac Kekemeke, noted that Oyebanji has raised the standard on submission of form by governorship contenders, stating repeatedly that “we (the party) have seen you and we have heard you.”

“This is more than submission of form, this is something that is unique. I don’t think the National Secretariat has witnessed this kind of submission of form ceremony. We have seen you and we have heard you, go and do what you have done here in Ekiti State.”

The first elected Ekiti State Governor, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said all former governors have resolved to back Oyebanji’s re-election bid on the strength of his leadership qualities and monumental achievements recorded so far in his stewardship of the state.

Adebayo said: “He (Oyebanji) was one of the first persons that worked for my governorship campaign project and we were elected. After losing the re-election bid and I returned to Lagos to make a living, BAO stood by me when others left me.

“Ever since I met him, he has been like my own blood. All former governors of Ekiti State, we are in support of BAO. Our national leaders, we in Ekiti State will not disappoint you and BAO will not disappoint.”

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who spoke on behalf of all National Assembly members from Ekiti State said all federal legislators are rooting for Oyebanji because he has done well in office and he has done them proud.

Bamidele said: “His victory in the October 27 primary will not be a fluke. If it is an indirect primary, we are the delegates and if it is a direct primary, we are in charge and party members are on ground. All of us will ensure that we deliver our constituencies.

The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2022 governorship election in the state, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, said the Osoko Political Family of former Governor Ayodele Fayose are backing Oyebanji for another term because of his uniting character and inclusive government.

Kolawole who predicted that Oyebanji would win in all the 16 local government areas called on the national leadership of the APC to ensure that the Governor emerges as the candidate in the forthcoming primary to get the task achieved.

“We are doing this because he has done us proud and he has done us so well. He deserves a second term in office.”

Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, advised other governorship aspirants in the party to shelve their ambition and support Oyebanji whom he said has raised the bar of governance and done the party proud.

Ojo, who spoke on behalf of federal appointees from the state, recalled the role played by Oyebanji as the Secretary of Ekiti State Creation Committee noted that the Governor has devoted his life to the service of the people and he had done well to the satisfaction of Ekiti people.

He added that the Governor took the lead in the efforts for overwhelming support for Tinubu in his first term election, stressing that Oyebanji is needed again to repeat the feat in Tinubu’s second term election.

Speaking on behalf of former National Assembly members, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, hailed Oyebanji for his exceptional character of humility, integrity and loyalty noting that these virtues have made him to succeed in governance.

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye said the state lawmakers had pioneered the flurry of endorsements for the Governor since October 16, 2014 paved the way for various interest groups to follow suit in appreciation of good governance in the state.

Aribasoye stressed that anyone contesting against Oyebanji is contesting against the people of Ekiti State who have resolved to re-elect him for another term to consolidate on the good works they have seen so far.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, who led officials and members of the Organized Labour to the event said “God manufactured Oyebanji for workers in Ekiti State” noting that all workers in the state have resolved to support the governor for a fresh term of four years till 2026.

Olatunde said: “God actually manufactured him for workers. He has defeated all arrears of salaries and entitlements. He has paid minimum wage of N70,000 and he signed it into law without any reduction. Workers have enjoined prompt payment of salaries, retirees have enjoyed prompt payment of pension, prompt payment of gratuities.

“Last December, he signed N3.5 billion gratuity and he has twice increased subvention to tertiary institutions. He paid 100 percent of CONMESS/CONHESS. We want to congratulate APC for producing somebody like Governor Oyebanji. We are giving him 100 percent support, BAO must continue till 2030.”

Chief Alaba Abejide, who spoke on behalf of Ekiti APC Elders’ Forum urged the party national leaders to be wary of contestants who are far from home but always come around at every election cycle to seek the nomination of the party they have abandoned.

Chief Ronke Okusanya, who spoke on behalf of female Ekiti elders praised Oyebanji for giving due recognition to women, said another term for Oyebanji is a plus for women to be more represented in government.

The Ekiti State University Alumni Association said the body procured the nomination and expression of interest forms for the Governor because he has made his alma mater proud and justified the mandate given to him by the electorate.

Engr Dipo Bamisaye, who spoke on behalf of the association, said Oyebanji has recorded many firsts in Ekiti development history, including being the first leader to unite all Ekiti leaders, irrespective of party affiliations, to work for the development of the state.

The Chairmen of the 16 Local Governments and the 22 Local Council Development Areas under the aegis of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) pledged to mobilize support for Oyebanji in their domains in appreciation of his grassroot development initiatives.

The State ALGON Chairman who also doubles as Chairman of Ekiti East Local Government, Hon Segun Ojo, said the council areas and the people resident there have never had it so good and they will repay the good works of the Governor with their votes.

