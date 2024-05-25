Ekiti lady secures EPLF fellowship, emerges VP

In a remarkable achievement, Toluwani Ojo-Lanre, a native of Usi Ekiti, Ekiti State and a graduate in Forestry and Wildlife, has been awarded the prestigious Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship and has subsequently been appointed as the Vice President.

This adds to her already impressive track record as the former VP, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ojo-Lanre is also a pivotal Team Lead and Associate at BetaX, a technology division under Transcendent Life Capital.

The Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship is an initiative of The Bridge Leadership Foundation aimed at nurturing and preparing young Nigerians for political leadership roles at the local, regional and national levels.

This non-partisan programme seeks to enhance the quality of Nigeria’s leadership cadre and amplify the impact of its developmental initiatives.

By equipping Fellows with essential knowledge and skills required to excel in Nigeria’s political landscape, EPLF endeavours to address the entrenched leadership challenges facing the nation.

Founded by Senator Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross River State and Chairman of The Bridge Leadership Foundation, the EPLF programme is a beacon of hope for aspiring political leaders looking to make a positive difference in Nigeria’s governance and development landscape.

Ojo-Lanre’s attainment of the EPLF Fellowship and subsequent appointment as Vice President underscores her commitment to leadership excellence and her dedication to driving positive change in society.

As she embarks on this new chapter, she carries with her the promise of a brighter future for Nigeria, fueled by her passion for transformative leadership and impactful governance.