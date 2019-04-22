The traditional ruler of Iyemero Ekiti in Ekiti State, Oba Ebenezer Ogungbemi, has commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for prompt deployment of military joint task force in the community following incessant killings.

The monarch made the commendation in a letter to the governor dated April 20, 2019, a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

Two weeks earlier, the monarch, the Olu of Iyamero Ekiti, had written to the governor, alerting him of an imminent invasion of his community by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Ogungbemi said Fayemi’s intervention through the deployment of the task force, patrolling the Ekiti-Kwara States border checkmated the bandits terrorising the town.

He said the combined force of military and local hunters deployed in response to his request would stop the activities of bandits suspected to be herders and restore lasting peace to the community.

Suspected herdsmen had on Tuesday invaded a farmstead in Eda, under Iyemero, and shot two persons and raided some houses.

Those shot by the assailants, including a seven-year-old boy, later died at the hospital.

In the letter, the monarch assured that the community would cooperate with the soldiers to achieve results.

According to him, the over 60 persons that were earlier displaced from their respective houses and who had to take refuge in his palace for three days, had since returned to their respective homes on learning of the governor’s action.

He said: “We are thankful to Governor Fayemi for deploying military joint task force to restore permanent peace to the people of Iyemero, which has since guaranteed peaceful coexistence among residents of the community.

“The Olu-in-Council and entire people of Iyemero Ekiti express our deepest gratitude to the governor for his prompt response during last week’s insurgency, which led to death, maiming, displacement, chaos and disturbance of public peace in our town.

“With the support and assurances of the governor, we are convinced that lasting peace is in sight and we are protected from the yet to be identified assailants and terrorists.

“We are happy to inform you that the displaced farmers have since returned to their farmstead.”

Ogungbemi also thanked the governor for approving immediate construction of a police station in Iyemero, which, he said, would add to current security arrangement and ward off criminals.

He said the community also appreciated Fayemi’s kind disposition towards the injured through the payment of their hospital bills.

The monarch assured that local hunters engaged as part of the security team had started receiving instructions on the need to be conventional in approach and refrain from any action that could portray them as vindictive against any ethnic group.

